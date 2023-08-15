Non-profit helps make home improvements after six-year hiatus

The Nuestra Casa program is back up and running after a six-year hiatus due to insufficient staffing. The non-profit organization Communities Unlimited spearheads the program.

"Due to the need in the communities in the colonias, for that investment to come into those areas and help out with home improvement," Communities Unlimited Senior Consumer Loan Officer Michael Rivera said.

That need has increased due to the storm damage residents have faced within these last few years.

The program, which is funded through grants, focuses on helping families financially who may have suffered damage to their homes.

"Provide the funding to repair roof, fencing, flooring, anything that improves the property itself and the value of the property," Rivera said.

The program has already helped over 200 families since starting back up this past year.

In order to qualify, applicants must have a valid ID, proof of income and proof of ownership of a property.

Watch the video above for the full story.