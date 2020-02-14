Officers catch McAllen woman with 11 kilos of cocaine

PHARR – U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a McAllen woman on Saturday, when she attempted to cross the Pharr bridge with 11 kilograms of cocaine, according to the federal criminal complaint against her.

Yesmin Corona, 37, of McAllen attempted to cross the bridge from Reynosa to Pharr on Saturday.

Corona said "she was traveling from Reynosa, Mexico to pick up her daughter in McAllen, Texas," according to the criminal complaint.

Officers searched her Nissan Sentra and found 10 bundles hidden near the gas tank, according to the criminal complaint. The bundles, which weighed about 11.2 kilograms, tested positive for cocaine.

"Three of the bundles had the name 'Corona' written inside the inner wrappings," according to the criminal complaint.

Corona is charged with importing cocaine.

Court records don't list an attorney for Corona, who remains in federal custody and couldn't be reached for comment.