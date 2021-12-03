Palmview family competes in ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight show

A Palmview family’s elaborate Christmas light display has landed them a spot on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight.

While many people decorate their homes for the holidays, the Cantu family has taken the light show to another level for nearly 30 years.

The Cantu siblings say the holiday tradition started as a way to surprise their parents.

“My parents were still working up in the midwest— we did it as a surprise for them because we would only see them every six months,” Roy Cantu said. “So we wanted when they drove up they would see the light display. And we were so excited the first year because we put up three thousand lights.”

The family says they plan to continue the sacred tradition for as long as possible, making it bigger and bright every year.

The Great Christmas Light Fight will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Cantu family will compete against other Texas families for $50,000 and the Light Fight trophy.