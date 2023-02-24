Palmview Man Sentenced for Involvement in Medicare Fraud Case

PALMVIEW – A Palmview man will spend more than four years behind bars for his involvement in a Medicare fraud case which cost more than $830,000.

Ivar Cantu, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud back in December of 2017.

Cantu set up a fake account between the toxicology company he worked for and a medical clinic.

His co-conspirator, Omar Solis, manipulated patients’ urine at the clinic; both forged patient signatures, falsified medical records and created fictitious documents.

