Palmview Man Sentenced for Involvement in Medicare Fraud Case
PALMVIEW – A Palmview man will spend more than four years behind bars for his involvement in a Medicare fraud case which cost more than $830,000.
Ivar Cantu, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud back in December of 2017.
Cantu set up a fake account between the toxicology company he worked for and a medical clinic.
His co-conspirator, Omar Solis, manipulated patients’ urine at the clinic; both forged patient signatures, falsified medical records and created fictitious documents.
