x

Palmview Man Sentenced for Involvement in Medicare Fraud Case

Related Story

PALMVIEW – A Palmview man will spend more than four years behind bars for his involvement in a Medicare fraud case which cost more than $830,000.

Ivar Cantu, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud back in December of 2017.

Cantu set up a fake account between the toxicology company he worked for and a medical clinic.

His co-conspirator, Omar Solis, manipulated patients’ urine at the clinic; both forged patient signatures, falsified medical records and created fictitious documents.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Palmview Man Sentenced for Involvement in Medicare...
Palmview Man Sentenced for Involvement in Medicare Fraud Case
PALMVIEW – A Palmview man will spend more than four years behind bars for his involvement in a Medicare fraud... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:17:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019
Radar
7 Days