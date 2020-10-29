Permits required for large Halloween events in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County is requiring any business or organization that wants to hold a large Halloween event in rural parts of Hidalgo County to apply for a permit.

While door-to-door activities, including traditional trick or treat, are prohibited because of COVID-19, lower risk activities are still allowed.

Any business or organization that wants to hold an event that is expected to attract 10 or more people must apply for a permit.

Businesses located in rural parts of Hidalgo County must obtain a permit from the county. Businesses located within city limits must obtain a permit from the city in which the business is located.

The permit application must list the number of people expected to attend, the date of the event and other information.

Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify that businesses located within city limits must obtain permits from the city in which the business is located; businesses located outside city limits must obtain permits from the county.