Permits required for large Halloween events in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County is requiring any business or organization that wants to hold a large Halloween event to apply for a permit.

While door-to-door activities, including traditional trick or treat, are prohibited because of COVID-19, lower risk activities are still allowed.

Any business or organization that wants to hold an event that is expected to attract 10 or more people must apply for a permit.

The permit application must list the number of people expected to attend, the date of the event and other information.

