Pet Owners Reunited with Lost Dogs after Major Animal Rescue in Cameron County

SAN BENITO – Some Rio Grande Valley pet owners have peace of mind after a major animal rescue last week.

Lines of people showed up to the Cameron County Animal Shelter on Sunday, in hopes that their dogs were among hundreds rescued from a Los Fresnos warehouse.

A woman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS she took in three dogs back in June.

She placed them with a woman who promised to find them a good home around that time, but didn't see or hear from her since.

On Sunday, she was reunited with all three dogs.

The dogs not reunited with any families will be up for adoption at the county shelter's adoption fair Monday.

According to the Cameron County health administrator, people will only need to pay for the rabies vaccine and the county registration fee.

Anyone who adopts a dog will also have to agree to have it spayed or neutered within 30 days.