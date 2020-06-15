Pet Owners Reunited with Lost Dogs after Major Animal Rescue in Cameron County
Related Story
SAN BENITO – Some Rio Grande Valley pet owners have peace of mind after a major animal rescue last week.
Lines of people showed up to the Cameron County Animal Shelter on Sunday, in hopes that their dogs were among hundreds rescued from a Los Fresnos warehouse.
A woman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS she took in three dogs back in June.
She placed them with a woman who promised to find them a good home around that time, but didn't see or hear from her since.
On Sunday, she was reunited with all three dogs.
The dogs not reunited with any families will be up for adoption at the county shelter's adoption fair Monday.
According to the Cameron County health administrator, people will only need to pay for the rabies vaccine and the county registration fee.
Anyone who adopts a dog will also have to agree to have it spayed or neutered within 30 days.
News
News Video
-
Church group that builds homes for those in-need find alternative way to...
-
New safety measures in effect at Hidalgo County Tax Office
-
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census...
-
Coronavirus testing still lacks availability for detainees at Port Isabel Detention Center
-
Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted...