Pharr police investigating after deceased male found during welfare check
Related Story
A homicide investigation is underway in Pharr after a deceased male was found Saturday inside a home as police conducted a welfare check, according to Pharr police.
Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a home on Feather Avenue on Saturday where they discovered the deceased male, city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations are assisting in the investigation.
No further details were available.
News
A homicide investigation is underway in Pharr after a deceased male was found Saturday inside a home as police conducted... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito man launches ride-sharing service to prevent DWIs
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange opening later this month
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros