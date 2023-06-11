Pharr police investigating after deceased male found during welfare check

A homicide investigation is underway in Pharr after a deceased male was found Saturday inside a home as police conducted a welfare check, according to Pharr police.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a home on Feather Avenue on Saturday where they discovered the deceased male, city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations are assisting in the investigation.

No further details were available.