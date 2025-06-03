x

Photographer's Perspective: Working solo as an unassigned photojournalist

By: Lalo Treviño

Channel 5 News photographers usually work with reporters as a team to bring you the latest news stories.

But sometimes, photographers are sent on their own to gather information.

Photojournalist Lalo Trevino tells us what those days are like.

Watch the video above for the full story.

