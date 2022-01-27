Pioneer Departs For Round Rock
Related Story
MISSION - Let's play ball! The state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond for the four 5A semifinalists in the hunt. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez was up early Wednesday for Pioneer's send-off. The Diamondbacks will have to get by the Georgetown Eagles to reach the state championship game.
News
MISSION - Let's play ball! The state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond for the four 5A... More >>
News Video
-
Group calls for release of teens charged in Pharr homicide
-
Consumer Reports: What to do with old technology
-
Man charged with murder in connection to San Juan homicide investigation
-
New subdivision requirements set to prevent flooding in Harlingen
-
State district judge to order BISD trustee runoff election