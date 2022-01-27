x

Pioneer Departs For Round Rock

MISSION - Let's play ball! The state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond for the four 5A semifinalists in the hunt. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez was up early Wednesday for Pioneer's send-off. The Diamondbacks will have to get by the Georgetown Eagles to reach the state championship game.

2 years ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019
