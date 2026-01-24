Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford

Gael Silva is the ultimate triple threat at Lyford. The star senior shines in football, basketball, and baseball, but varsity baseball was always the first priority.

“You ask him, he’s going to tell you he’s a baseball guy," Lyford boys basketball head coach Andrew Carmona said.

“I was more into baseball," Silva affirmed. "I played baseball my whole life since I was 4.”

Basketball was never a thought until Coach Carmona told Silva to give it a try in his freshman year.

“I was just a scared person that had the ball," said Silva of his freshman days on the court. "I was even scared to even shoot the ball.”

“We just brought him in as a team and I think the guys we had that played in that year, we had some good leaders there," Coach Carmona said. "Guys that were welcoming and I think the team just became like a family. They were there to support each other."

That support system helped turn Silva into a center that can stuff the stat sheet.

In his senior season, Silva has already recorded 1,200 career points, 1,000 rebounds, 250 assists, 200 steals, and 100 blocks.

“I did not think I would accomplish that," Silva said. "Freshman year I think I had maybe 100 points... 150 maybe at best, but from there I just kept getting better and better and making my goal to get to 1,000.”

“To see it actually happen was pretty awesome," Coach Carmona said. "I’ll be honest, his assists were something. Over 250 assists as a big man and to have that vision and be willing to give it up also plays a big role... He's just willing to do it all."

Silva still has baseball as a top priority.

“I’ve been talking to some coaches for some college baseball," said Silva, who boasts a .463 batting average in three years of high school baseball.

Whatever the future holds, Silva made sure to leave his paw print engraved on the Lyford Bulldogs boys basketball program.

“He’s a leader," Carmona added. "He wants to be successful and wants our team to be successful, and I think that plays a big role. Some big shoes to fill. I know there’s some guys that are ready but it’s going to be a challenge.”

Channel 5 Sports is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.