Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in 13 years

Isabella Canizalez is a multi-sport athlete at Mission Veterans. Playing volleyball, basketball, and softball.

While she's now a back-to-back district champion in volleyball, she says basketball is what truly has a special place in her heart.

"For basketball, it's been around the majority of my entire life," she said. "I remember like sitting over there with my dad and my family watching my older sister play, both of my older sisters played."

Canizalez has found more success in softball and volleyball.

Coming into the year, the only sport she hadn't made the postseason in was the sport she loved the most.

The girls basketball team's last playoff berth came in 2020 with 2013 being the last time the Lady Patriots hoisted a district title.

"For my four years, we have never had that taste or like that feeling of being able to have a shot of playing other than regular season. Throughout the summer we were working hard… My goal was always to win and become a district champion."

That dream has come to fruition. The Lady Patriots captured their first district title in 13 years.

Little did Canizalez know that along the way, she would not only reach 800 career points and 1,000 rebounds; she even ranked second nationally in double-doubles in early February with 26 according to MaxPreps.

"I don't think there's a secret," Canizalez said, referring to her statistical success. "I just think my dad always told me to box out and to try to attack the ball and then I guess that's a secret."

"She's able to put up all those points much easier from good positions that she's getting put in," Mission Veterans head coach Nelly Trevino said. "She just has a good nose for the ball, so being able to rebound and keep going up and beating all these girls to the ball. I knew she was going to be successful."

Coach Trevino also says Canizalez has already left a legacy in the program for others to follow.

"I already have younger girls that will tell me that [they] want to play like Bella," Coach Trevino said. "It's awesome to see that she has that impact and then the fact that she's great. She's ranked so high in the classroom, and she brings all of that to the court and she has a great attitude."

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.