Playmaker: Nataly Palomino proving injuries can't stop her

By: Alfredo Sanchez

On the pitch Nataly Palomino is known as the leader of the lady lobos pack, bringing mental and physical toughness for 80 minutes every game day.

“At the age of three I started playing with boys,” she said. “I think that helped me become the person I am today, playing aggressive."

“She plays volleyball and she does track and she does other sports and I can see that she’s a leader and I can see that she’s a go-getter” Brownsville Lopez head coach Zeke Morales.

Palomino became the team captain as a sophomore. That was at a time where she was recovering from an eye injury that kept her away from the pitch during her freshman season.

“I just see on my left side like if I close my right eye I'll see on the bottom I see pure black and I see very little vision” Nataly said.

An obstacle that could’ve altered her passion for soccer yet she continues playing.

Last season she earned first team all district as a defender and helped the Lady Lobos clinch their first playoff berth since 2021.

“I think I’m the same player. An injury shouldn’t stop you from playing in my opinion” she said.

“And that’s just the personality that she is. She’s just a go-getter, she always wants to be on the field, she always wants to be a difference maker” said Morales.

Palomino's goal in her senior year is to once again clinch a playoff berth. For her, it’s a way to thank the team and the Lopez Lobos community for their support as she returned from her eye injury.

“The girls push me to push and to play and to overcome it and I thank the community as well my coaches. They pushed me to thrive and to be the person I am today” she said.

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.