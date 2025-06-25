Police: 3 people in critical condition following Los Fresnos crash

Alcohol and the weather may have played a role in a two-vehicle crash in Los Fresnos that left three people in critical condition on Sunday, according to police.

A total of five people were hospitalized in the crash that involved two pickup trucks that crashed head on at around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 100, Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said.

Among those hospitalized were a 2-year-old child, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old male. All three are in critical condition, police said.

According to police, a green pick-up truck was driving toward South Padre Island when it lost control and crashed into an incoming pickup truck occupied by two people.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash, so it's unclear if the green pick-up truck was hydroplaning or if the driver lost control. They suspect alcohol and the weather may have played a factor in the crash.

The two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries, police added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.