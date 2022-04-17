Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to Harlingen stabbing

A juvenile is in custody following a stabbing at a Harlingen park that hospitalized one woman, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police responded to McKelvey Park Thursday evening in reference to a stabbing call where they found a woman with multiple stab wounds in her back, the police department said in a news release.

An altercation had occurred between the victim and another woman, the release stated.

“During the altercation, a juvenile male who was observing the fight used a knife to stab the female,” police said.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim remains hospitalized in an ICU in stable condition, the release stated.