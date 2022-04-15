Victim hospitalized in stabbing at Harlingen park
Police are investigating after a stabbing at a Harlingen park left one person hospitalized and several others in custody.
A stabbing occurred Thursday evening at McKelvey Park, according to police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore. Several persons of interest are in custody in connection to the stabbing that hospitalized one person, Moore added.
Moore declined to provide further details.
