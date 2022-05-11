Police searching for persons of interest in connection with property damage at Brownsville Children's Museum
Brownsville police are searching for three persons of interest in connection with a broken window at the Brownsville Children's Museum.
Police say surveillance video captured the three males in the immediate area when the museum sustained the property damage.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to call Brownsville CrimeStoppers at 956-546-TIPS.
