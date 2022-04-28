Police Warn Imposters Posing as Family Members
RIO GRANDE CITY – Rio Grande City police are warning imposters are targeting family members pretending to be a loved one who has been kidnapped.
Officials say the callers claim to have their loved ones held captive.
Police say the phone numbers are untraceable and possibly foreign.
If you’ve received the call, contact your local police department.
Watch the video above for more information.
