Police Warn Imposters Posing as Family Members

RIO GRANDE CITY – Rio Grande City police are warning imposters are targeting family members pretending to be a loved one who has been kidnapped.

Officials say the callers claim to have their loved ones held captive.

Police say the phone numbers are untraceable and possibly foreign.

If you’ve received the call, contact your local police department.

3 years ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:02:43 PM CDT June 21, 2018
