Port Isabel teen charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Port Isabel teen was arrested Monday after police say the mother of a 13-year-old girl found them together in her daughter's room.

Ivan Jair Arias Torres, 19, was arrested Monday at 3 a.m., and confessed to police that he was seeing her despite knowing how young she was, Port Isabel police Chief Robert Lopez said.

Torres was charged with aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child and burglary of habitation. His bond was set at $100,000.