Port Isabel teen charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Related Story
A Port Isabel teen was arrested Monday after police say the mother of a 13-year-old girl found them together in her daughter's room.
Ivan Jair Arias Torres, 19, was arrested Monday at 3 a.m., and confessed to police that he was seeing her despite knowing how young she was, Port Isabel police Chief Robert Lopez said.
Torres was charged with aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child and burglary of habitation. His bond was set at $100,000.
News
A Port Isabel teen was arrested Monday after police say the mother of a 13-year-old girl found them together in... More >>
News Video
-
2-year-old boy bit by monkey at Hidalgo County petting zoo
-
‘We’ve made an entire ecosystem:’ Artificial reef near South Padre Island growing
-
Consumer Reports: Top rated absorbent diapers
-
UTRGV working to register students to vote ahead of November elections
-
Donna man killed in police standoff remembered as a 'good man' by...