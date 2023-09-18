x

Port Isabel teen charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

5 hours 14 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023 Sep 18, 2023 September 18, 2023 6:31 PM September 18, 2023 in News - Local

A Port Isabel teen was arrested Monday after police say the mother of a 13-year-old girl found them together in her daughter's room.

Ivan Jair Arias Torres, 19, was arrested Monday at 3 a.m., and confessed to police that he was seeing her despite knowing how young she was, Port Isabel police Chief Robert Lopez said.

Torres was charged with aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child and burglary of habitation. His bond was set at $100,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days