Potential trial date set for man charged in 2023 Alamo murder

A trial date is set for a man charged in connection with the 2023 murder of the woman he was living with in Alamo.

Christopher Lee Soto will face trial on Monday, June 16, 2025. He is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Brittany Kay Ireland, who was found dead at a mobile home in Alamo on Oct. 30, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, police responded to a mobile home in reference to a “deceased male subject” who was later identified as Soto. Soto was found unresponsive and had blood all over his clothing, but still showed vital signs, the complaint added.

Police later found Ireland lifeless in a bedroom in the same mobile home, with a “large open wound” in her neck.

The complaint states Soto stabbed Ireland with a knife

Records say before her death, Ireland had said Soto was talking about Satan.

A competency exam was ordered for Soto in April 2025 after he said during a hearing that he was taking medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The results of the exam could change the date of his trial.

