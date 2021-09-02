Power Poll - Week One
Related Story
Check out the Week One First and Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best teams in the RGV.
6A
1. Edinburg Vela (1-0)
2. Harlingen (1-0)
3. Mission (1-0)
4. Edinburg North (1-0)
5. Los Fresnos (1-0)
6. Harlingen South (1-0)
Sub-6A
1. Mercedes (1-0)
2. Pioneer (1-0)
3. Hidalgo (1-0)
4. Sharyland High (1-0)
5. La Feria (1-0)
6. Port Isabel (1-0)
News
Check out the Week One First and Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best... More >>
News Video
-
Health experts researching Covid antibodies
-
Physicians call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on masks and vaccine...
-
9-year-old Mercedes girl dies of COVID complications, Hidalgo County health authority confirms
-
Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 258 positive cases
-
4 arrested in aggravated robbery