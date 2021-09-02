Power Poll - Week One

Check out the Week One First and Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best teams in the RGV.

6A

1. Edinburg Vela (1-0)

2. Harlingen (1-0)

3. Mission (1-0)

4. Edinburg North (1-0)

5. Los Fresnos (1-0)

6. Harlingen South (1-0)

Sub-6A

1. Mercedes (1-0)

2. Pioneer (1-0)

3. Hidalgo (1-0)

4. Sharyland High (1-0)

5. La Feria (1-0)

6. Port Isabel (1-0)