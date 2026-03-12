President Trump announces multi-billion dollar oil refinery coming to Port of Brownsville

The first new oil refinery in the country in 50 years will open in Brownsville, President Donald Trump announced.

According to a Tuesday social media post, America First Refining will be coming to the Port of Brownsville as part of a $300 billion deal.

Trump called the deal a “massive win” for workers and the South Texas region, and said the refinery will fuel the markets, strengthen national security, boost energy production, and deliver billions of dollars in economic impact.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

The America First Refining website says the complex is being developed on more than 240 acres of land at the port.

"With six liquid cargo docks, 13 general cargo docks, direct rail connections, specialized road access, and significantly shorter vessel wait times compared to other major Texas ports, the Port of Brownsville offers an ideal location for efficient transportation of America First Refining’s products," the website reads.

According to Brownsville Mayor John Cowen, the refinery will process American light shale oil from the Permian Basin and "represents one of the most significant energy infrastructure investments in the country."

"The project includes a 20-year agreement to purchase and process 1.2 billion barrels of U.S. shale oil, valued at approximately $125 billion, while producing up to 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum products valued at roughly $175 billion," Cowen added.

In a statement, the Port of Brownsville said the project has been in development for more than 12 years.

Read the statement in full below:

"The Port of Brownsville welcomes today’s announcement regarding the America First Refining project, a development that has been more than 12 years in the making. We are pleased to see this long-planned investment moving toward fruition and thank President Donald J. Trump and his administration for their support in advancing opportunities that strengthen America’s energy infrastructure.

This project represents an exciting step forward for our region, and our port leadership remains committed to attracting transformative investments that create good-paying jobs and expand economic opportunity for the people of the Rio Grande Valley and the State of Texas."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.