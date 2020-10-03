Progreso port-of-entry lacks security measures for pedestrians amid pandemic

PROGRESO – Traffic is still moving at the Progreso International Bridge. As Rio Grande Valley stores sell out, people are still finding supplies across the border.

At the moment, there are no hand sanitizers or additional precautions as pedestrians cross into Mexico. They still need to handle loose change for the turnstile.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told by a Tampaulipas spokesperson they had started to ask screening questions to pedestrians at the ports-of-entry.

When we visited, it’s easy to see the state government hasn’t implemented any limits on gatherings or how many people can be in one place.

