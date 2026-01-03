Parents in Escobares upset after learning registered sex offender played Santa at toy drive

Parents living in Escobares say they are losing trust in their city leaders.

Many of them are upset after learning a former city employee who was dressed as Santa at an event is a registered sex offender.

Parents said they want more transparency from the city. They want to know how a convicted sex offender employed by the city was allowed near their children.

"What the concern is here are the children, and it was Christmas at a Christmas event, and it should be memorable," Alma Garcia said. "It makes me feel uncomfortable and upset because it was overlooked."

Garcia was one of several parents demanding answers from Escobares city officials. It comes after parents found out a now former city employee is a registered sex offender.

Public Works Supervisor David Muñoz played Santa at a toy drive on December 19. It was an event hosted by Starr County Justice of the Peace Precinct 8.

"It's a pretty open event. A lot of people did come out, close friends of ours also," Alma said.

Alma says she didn't get to attend the toy drive, but was still shaken by the incident.

She attended Friday's special meeting where city leaders voted to fire Muñoz. He started working for the city eight months ago in April 2025.

Escobares City Attorney Daniel Garcia explained what led to the firing.

"Like I said, with his personal issues, I cannot comment as they have rights, but there were issues that led to it. Was it because of that toy drive? I cannot answer, but possibly," Daniel said.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Luis Garcia was also at the meeting. He said he didn't know Muñoz's background and did not find out until days after the event.

He said when it comes to events like this, they don't run backgrounds on the individual because they are "trusting the entity."

Channel 5 News asked the city attorney if they were aware of Muñoz's background and if he was allowed to work for the city with a record.

"Normally the procedure here is when somebody's hired it is brought to the commission of mayor for approval, and they're the ones to decide who gets to work at the city," Daniel said.

Muñoz was placed on unpaid suspension on December 26.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender website, Muñoz was convicted of indecency with a child by contact in 2006. Records show the victim was 11 years old.

He was sentenced to probation-community supervision.

City leaders were also set to discuss firing their police chief and city administrator Pedro Estrada, but today they announced Estrada retired last week.

The city attorney said the next city meeting they will appoint an interim police chief.

Muñoz and Estrada did not attend the meeting.

Watch the video above for the full story.