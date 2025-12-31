Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025: Mild weather with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Thousands of dollars raised for dozens of tenants displaced by Brownsville apartment...
-
Elsa rescinds boil water notice
-
Rio Grande City residents report increase in javelina sightings
-
Mandatory curbside recycling program in Brownsville kicks off on Jan. 1
-
Pregnant teen girlfriend of Donna murder suspect helped move the body, records...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland
-
UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans
-
UTRGV Women's basketball wins in overtime against New Orleans
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive