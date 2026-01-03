Suspect arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Hidalgo County

A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Hargill.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after a male was found with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers initially responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 5th and Gill streets at around 8:17 p.m.

According to a news release, authorities found 41-year-old David Adam Garza suffering from a gunshot wound and without a pulse.

Investigators determined that Garza had been involved in an altercation at a location a few blocks away from the crash site, according to the news release.

Investigators were told as Garza left a location at the 600 block of Couch Street in a white Tundra truck, a suspect fired multiple shots towards the vehicle, striking Garza.

Garza continued driving north on Gill Street, where he was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle before ultimately striking a tree, according to the news release.

The news release said witnesses told investigators they removed Garza from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures before medical personnel arrived. Garza died at the scene.

The suspect is facing a charge of murder.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.