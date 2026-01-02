Man charged in connection with fatal Harlingen auto-pedestrian crash

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Harlingen.

Manuel Lopez, 66, is accused of hitting and killing 77-year-old Felix Aguilar Torres on Dec. 30, 2025, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police said Lopez was arraigned on Friday and charged with collision involving injury or death. His bond was set at $100,000.

RELATED STORY: Harlingen police identify vehicle of interest in deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash

As previously reported, officers responded to the area of East Grimes and Ann streets in reference to a male lying in the roadway. Emergency personnel located Aguilar, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Aguilar was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said on Thursday, at around 5 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle and detectives made contact with the owner, later identified as Lopez.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5400.