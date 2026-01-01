Harlingen police identify vehicle of interest in deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash
The Harlingen Police Department has identified a vehicle of interest in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash.
The Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers released a video on Facebook showing the vehicle of interest. They said the vehicle appears to be an older red or maroon model four-door SUV and should have front-end impact damage.
RELATED STORY: Pedestrian killed in Harlingen hit-and-run crash
The crash occurred on Dec. 30, 2025, in the area of East Grimes and Ann streets at around 11:20 p.m. Responding officers found a 77-year-old man lying on the roadway; he later died at the hospital.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Harlingen police or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
