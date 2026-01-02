Brownsville business, home damaged in fire
A business and homeowner are assessing damages after a fire.
The buildings, which are next door to each other, caught fire Thursday morning in the area of Frontage Road and Alton Gloor.
The side and back end of Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply were charred, and the residence next door now has a hole in the roof.
The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. A portion of the Frontage Road was shut down for several hours while crews worked to put the fire out.
At this point, firefighters say they have not determined whether the fire began at the home or the business, but officials said nobody was inside either building when the fire broke out, though a dog was found inside the residence.
"No reported injuries to anybody that lived in the home or to our personnel," Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez said. "The canine was doing great."
Officials said while both buildings were damaged, neither the home nor the business is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
