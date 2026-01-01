Remembering Caleb: Mother of Pharr boy hit by truck continues fighting for justice, reform

The death of 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez left a lasting impact on the Pharr community.

Caleb was killed in April 2024 after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle in front of his home.

This year, a jury ruled in favor of his family, awarding them $80 million in a civil lawsuit against the driver and the driver's family.

"We live life to honor Caleb. We live it because he can't," Caleb's mother, Sonia Hernandez, said.

For Hernandez and her family, remembering Caleb isn't limited to anniversaries and holidays; it's a part of their everyday life.

"We enjoy that pizza because he can't. We enjoy that movie because he can't," Hernandez said.

And in life's quiet moments, they say Caleb's presence is still felt.

"He's traveled. Caleb has traveled. He's been to Mexico City, he's been to the country, and everywhere we go, it's in honor of Caleb," Hernandez said.

Seven months after a jury ruled in their favor in a wrongful death civil lawsuit, the family says their fight is far from over.

Hernandez is now working with her legal team to enact Caleb's Law.

"Every city, when there's a fatality, the driver gets picked up and screened," Hernandez said.

Caleb was killed after being hit by a truck in 2024. Police say the driver was not tested for drugs or alcohol because there was no probable cause.

A Hidalgo County grand jury did not indict the driver, but the driver was cited for not having a driver's license.

In the area where Caleb was hit, a banner hangs calling for "Justice For Caleb", a bike is covered in flowers and markings are still visible on the road.

All reminders of where this story began and why this mother says she couldn't let it end in silence.

The driver and his family were ordered to pay Caleb's family $80 million as part of the civil lawsuit.

Hernandez says she hasn't received that money, but says the verdict was never about the dollar amount.

"Do you want to know why the jury awarded $80 million when the lawsuit was only $1 million? Because this was a symbolic win and for those people that were not in the courtroom, just imagine the amount of evidence that was shown," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is now in the early stages of creating a foundation in her son's honor.

"He had played football, so it's either to sponsor the children with their uniforms or with any equipment or whether it's just a scholarship for school or if it's helmets," Hernandez said.

Hernandez now looks ahead to the year to come.

"For 2025, when they ask me what are you most proud of or what did you do, this was it," Hernandez said. "I told my baby I couldn't save you, but I'll make sure that you get justice and that's what I did, that's what we did."

Watch the video above for the full story.