DHR Health and STHS Edinburg welcome New Year's babies

LEFT: "Little Samuel" was born at STHS Edinburg at 6:38 a.m. RIGHT: Evelyn Michelle De Leon and Noel Murillo welcomed their daughter, Azeneth, at 3:27 a.m. at DHR Health.

DHR Health Women's Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg have welcomed New Year's babies.

Azeneth Murillo was born at 3:27 a.m. at DHR Health. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured at 19 1/4 inches. She was born to parents Evelyn Michelle De Leon and Noel Murillo, according to a news release.

Dr. Alejandro Tey delivered the newborn.

The news release said as part of DHR Health's tradition, the family received a special gift basket filled with baby essentials, celebratory items and a gift card.

"Little Samuel" was born at STHS Edinburg at 6:38 a.m.

According to a news release, Little Samuel weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring 20 inches. He was born to parents Cynthia and Victor Gonzalez, making him their third child.

"It feels so special, like it was God’s plan," Cynthia said. "What an incredible way to ring in 2026!"

The staff at STHS provided Little Samuel with a special "My First New Year's" onesie.