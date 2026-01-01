DHR Health and STHS Edinburg welcome New Year's babies
DHR Health Women's Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg have welcomed New Year's babies.
Azeneth Murillo was born at 3:27 a.m. at DHR Health. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured at 19 1/4 inches. She was born to parents Evelyn Michelle De Leon and Noel Murillo, according to a news release.
Dr. Alejandro Tey delivered the newborn.
The news release said as part of DHR Health's tradition, the family received a special gift basket filled with baby essentials, celebratory items and a gift card.
"Little Samuel" was born at STHS Edinburg at 6:38 a.m.
According to a news release, Little Samuel weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring 20 inches. He was born to parents Cynthia and Victor Gonzalez, making him their third child.
"It feels so special, like it was God’s plan," Cynthia said. "What an incredible way to ring in 2026!"
The staff at STHS provided Little Samuel with a special "My First New Year's" onesie.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville fire crews respond to blaze near landscaping business
-
Remembering Caleb: Mother of Pharr boy hit by truck continues fighting for...
-
South Texas Health System doctor warns of firework injuries
-
Countdown to 2026: Life coach offers tips on making realistic New Year's...
-
Consumer Reports: How to maintain a clean and healthy humidifier
Sports Video
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland
-
UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans