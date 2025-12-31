Consumer Reports: How to maintain a clean and healthy humidifier

With dry winter air PLUS cold and flu season in full swing, a humidifier can be essential to better skin, sleep, and overall health. However, humidifiers can get gross, potentially spreading bacteria and other germs. Consumer Reports reveals some simple and super-effective maintenance tips to keep you and your humidifier in tip-top shape all winter.

Humidifiers can’t prevent colds or the flu, but they can make you more comfortable and can soothe irritation and reduce inflammation in your airways by keeping indoor air moist.

But how well you maintain it plays a big role. You should always make sure that you clean your humidifier because if you don’t that might start causing the growth of mold and bacteria.

To keep your humidifier clean, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

Most will suggest you rinse, then towel dry the tank and fill it with clean water every day. And then give your humidifier a deep cleaning with distilled vinegar every week – and be sure to replace the filter or wick according to your owner’s manual.

CR has been testing humidifiers for decades. Some are easier to clean than others, which is very important because you’ll have to maintain that humidifier regularly throughout the season.

In a climate-controlled chamber, Consumer Reports runs humidifiers overnight to measure how many gallons of water each one emits. Ideally, you want a relative humidity between thirty and fifty percent inside your home. To help it work best, position your humidifier on a flat surface, raised at least two feet above the floor. This will allow more moisture to dissipate into the air.

CR recommends the Vicks VUL525 Humidifier for smaller rooms and for larger spaces, the Honeywell HUL430B Humidifier.

And if you have kids or pets at home, Consumer Reports strongly advises choosing a cool-mist humidifier, which stays cool to the touch—unlike warm-mist models that can pose a burn risk.

Before you put your humidifier away for the season, give it a good deep clean and make sure it dries completely, especially the inside of the water tank.