South Texas Health System doctor warns of firework injuries
If you plan to pop leftover fireworks, remember that doing so is against the law inside most city limits. Before you light the fuse, Rio Grande Valley doctors want you to consider the risks.
On average, South Texas Health System treats between 10 and 15 patients for firework-related injuries every year. Burns to the face and hand injuries are the most common type of injuries.
Doctors said everyone from children to adults get hurt, and the danger is often higher with unregulated fireworks.
"If you are going to purchase Mexican fireworks, understand that they are not regulated by the United States government, and they can be excessively dangerous. Some of them have an incredibly large amount of gunpowder in there, and they will kill you," STHS Medical Director Dr. James Gratton said.
Officials also warn against using fireworks near dry grass or close to your house.
Doctors urge parents never to leave children unattended and to always maintain a safe distance.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville fire crews respond to blaze near landscaping business
-
Remembering Caleb: Mother of Pharr boy hit by truck continues fighting for...
-
South Texas Health System doctor warns of firework injuries
-
Countdown to 2026: Life coach offers tips on making realistic New Year's...
-
Consumer Reports: How to maintain a clean and healthy humidifier
Sports Video
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland
-
UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans