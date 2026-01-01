South Texas Health System doctor warns of firework injuries

If you plan to pop leftover fireworks, remember that doing so is against the law inside most city limits. Before you light the fuse, Rio Grande Valley doctors want you to consider the risks.

On average, South Texas Health System treats between 10 and 15 patients for firework-related injuries every year. Burns to the face and hand injuries are the most common type of injuries.

Doctors said everyone from children to adults get hurt, and the danger is often higher with unregulated fireworks.

"If you are going to purchase Mexican fireworks, understand that they are not regulated by the United States government, and they can be excessively dangerous. Some of them have an incredibly large amount of gunpowder in there, and they will kill you," STHS Medical Director Dr. James Gratton said.

Officials also warn against using fireworks near dry grass or close to your house.

Doctors urge parents never to leave children unattended and to always maintain a safe distance.