Brownsville fire crews respond to blaze near landscaping business
The Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire near the Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply Thursday morning.
The area around Frontage Road and Alton Gloor were blocked off by the Brownsville Police Department as fire crews work to contain the fire. The roads have since reopened.
A Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson said the fire is believed to have started at a residence next door to the business.
While the fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported, it remains unclear if the landscaping business sustained any damage.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville fire crews respond to blaze near landscaping business
-
Remembering Caleb: Mother of Pharr boy hit by truck continues fighting for...
-
South Texas Health System doctor warns of firework injuries
-
Countdown to 2026: Life coach offers tips on making realistic New Year's...
-
Consumer Reports: How to maintain a clean and healthy humidifier
Sports Video
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland
-
UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans