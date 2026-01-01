Brownsville fire crews respond to blaze near landscaping business

The Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire near the Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply Thursday morning.

The area around Frontage Road and Alton Gloor were blocked off by the Brownsville Police Department as fire crews work to contain the fire. The roads have since reopened.

A Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson said the fire is believed to have started at a residence next door to the business.

While the fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported, it remains unclear if the landscaping business sustained any damage.