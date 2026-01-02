San Benito family's home destroyed in New Year's Eve fire

A San Benito family is starting the new year without a home after it was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

The Gonzalez family is starting the new year together, but they aren't gathered in the place they've called home for the last 30 years.

Just hours before the clock struck midnight, their house was destroyed by a fire.

Mando Gonzalez, the son of the homeowners, says he found out through a phone call from a friend.

"She immediately asked if everything was ok and I said, 'sure, what do you mean? We're just getting out to church.' Well, I just got a call from my mom that your parents' house is on fire and I immediately kind of went into a semi-shock," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says his parents live at the home alone. They were with him at church when the fire sparked. Multiple fire departments were called in to put the fire out.

"Once it hit the attic, that ventilation just carried it all across the house, and it cause it to collapse," Gonzalez said. "It was heartbreaking — extensive fire, it took everything, the whole house is gone; complete loss."

While the loss of three decades of belongings is tough to swallow, Gonzalez says his parents aren't giving up.

"[My dad has] got a tough mentality, my mom's even tougher, so they're going to be fine, especially with the support of a lot of friends and family, you know that you see, and our faith," Gonzalez said.

The couple is staying with other relatives while they figure out their next steps.

The family says they're overwhelmed by the support from neighbors and strangers alike. They say that while the house is gone, the foundation of their family remains untouched.

"They can't burn the memories that we have, we're happy to have each other still," Gonzalez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.