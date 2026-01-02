New Texas laws taking effect in 2026 will impact the Valley

The new year is bringing new laws in Texas.

As the calendar flips to January 1, new Texas laws are now going into effect, touching everything from immigration enforcement to business taxes and AI technology.

One of the most significant changes involves immigration enforcement. A new law requires county jails to work more closely with federal immigration authorities.

Senate Bill 8 requires county jails to help identify and process undocumented immigrants who may already be in custody.

For small business owners, another new law could offer some relief.

The state has increased the business personal property tax exemption from $2,500 to $125,000, meaning many locally owned shops and companies may owe less in property taxes this year.

For the first time, Texas is also putting guardrails around artificial intelligence; the law also requires greater transparency.

This means people must be notified when they are interacting with AI. The law also creates a state advisory group to monitor how the technology is used going forward.

