Abbott calls for suspect in Eddy Betancourt's death to be extradited from Mexico

Governor Greg Abbott is formally demanding the immediate extradition of the man accused of killing Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt.

Reynaldo Mata-Rios is accused of shooting and killing Betancourt on Dec. 27, 2025. Betancourt was found unresponsive and "appeared to be injured by a gunshot" in the 800 block of North Ware Road in McAllen.

As previously reported, Mata-Rios initially indicated his intent to surrender to the McAllen Police Department, but failed to do so.

RELATED STORY: McAllen police identify suspect in Eddy Betancourt murder investigation

Mata-Rios is believed to have fled to Mexico, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Abbott.

The news release said the governor is formally demanding that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican government coordinate with the U.S. government and extradite Mata-Rios.

Abbott released the following statement:

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the senseless murder of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, whose life was tragically taken on Saturday. Betancourt was a patriot who served as Texas Facilities Commissioner with integrity and professionalism. I am formally demanding that President Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican government coordinate with the U.S. government to extradite alleged murderer Reynaldo Mata-Rios to Texas so he can face justice. Those who harm Texans must not be allowed to flee 'across the Rio Grande' and from there 'taunt and defy the citizens of Texas,' as Governor Coke stated almost 150 years ago. Instead, the Mexican government—if it wishes to be deemed 'a friendly power'—must refuse to be 'a sanctuary and place of refuge' for those who murder Texans and ensure that they will go through due process and face the consequences of their actions."