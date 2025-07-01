PSJA North wins game one of the 7 on 7 Championship Bracket, fall to Dripping Springs
College Station, TX --
Championship Bracket
PSJA North 40, Laredo United 34
PSJA North 19, Dripping Springs 21
Consolation Bracket
Weslaco 19, Lovejoy 32
PSJA 19, Weiss 40
Mercedes 26, Vista Ridge 20
Mercedes 15, Heath 29
