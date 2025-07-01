x

PSJA North wins game one of the 7 on 7 Championship Bracket, fall to Dripping Springs

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

College Station, TX -- 

Championship Bracket 

PSJA North 40, Laredo United 34

PSJA North 19, Dripping Springs 21

Consolation Bracket

Weslaco 19, Lovejoy 32

PSJA 19, Weiss 40

Mercedes 26, Vista Ridge 20

Mercedes 15, Heath 29

News
PSJA North wins game one of the...
PSJA North wins game one of the 7-on-7 Championship Bracket, fall to Dripping Springs
College Station, TX -- Championship Bracket PSJA North 40, Laredo United 34 PSJA North 19, Dripping Springs... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 29 2025 Jun 29, 2025 Sunday, June 29, 2025 10:40:00 PM CDT June 29, 2025
Radar
7 Days