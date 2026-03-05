x

Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Wednesday, March 04 2026
