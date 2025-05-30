Renovations coming to Hidalgo Port of Entry

With more Customs and Border Protection agents processing people at the Hidalgo Port of entry, officials say there’s a need for more facilities.

McAllen city leaders are working to negotiate costs to renovate the administration building before crews can begin work on the project.

According to an official, facilities at the bridge have not been upgraded in nearly 20 years.

During a Tuesday meeting, McAllen city commissioners approved a plan to choose the architectural firm for the project, and begin negotiating how much the renovation will cost.

The project will include renovating the administration building, restroom updates at the primary inspection building, and expanding an existing maintenance building.

An existing restroom facility will also be repurposed into a storage space.

The plan is to make the space more efficient while using current space.

Money to pay for the renovations will come from a portion of the profits made from the tolls paid to cross the bridge.

