Residents Most Impacted by June Flood, Where They Are They Now

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley family is still recovering from the waters that washed into their homes during a historic flood a year ago.

A family from Las Brisas neighborhood in Weslaco says they’ve spent thousands of dollars this past year in home repairs.

Oscar Paz says he remembers waking up at 3:00 a.m. and running into his backyard to find himself waiting through mid-thigh deep water.

Paz and his mother had to leave their home to stay at his sister’s house; when they came back their home was destroyed.

"We started first cutting dry wall to get it out of here. I mean three feet up the knife went through butter because it was so humid. It was terrible," he says.

A year and $16,000 of repairs later and there is still work to be done.

"We're not done. We still don't have countertops, the restrooms still aren't finished, one of the rooms still isn't complete and no furniture,” says Paz.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

He confirmed Paz’s neighborhood was one of the hardest hit during last year’s flood.

For more information watch the video above.