Results of Labor Day 'No Refusal Weekend' operation revealed
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released the numbers for the latest No Refusal weekend.
Over the Labor Day weekend, from August 31 to September 4, suspected drunk drivers were pulled over and arrested if they refuse to provide a breath sample.
The county made 15 DWI arrests, and three of those arrests refused the mandatory breathalyzer and had to have their blood drawn. Also, there were no alcohol-related crashes.
The city of Pharr released their own numbers during the same time frame.
Pharr police made two DWI arrests, both refused the mandatory breathalyzer and warrants were issued to have their blood drawn.
Mission police also released their numbers. During Labor Day Weekend, they had one DWI arrest and one DUI arrest; they had no blood draw warrants.
