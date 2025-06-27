RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
The RGV Vipers held a special event at two Sonic locations in Edinburg and Pharr on Wednesday afternoon.
The team partnered with Sonic as part of their 'Blocks for Books' campaign.
"When we talked about partnering up this season, being around school centered things was very important to them," Vipers vice president Mario Rodriguez said of the partnership with Sonic. "Staying in education, staying in reading especially here in the Rio Grande Valley, being able to provide those kind of resources, this location specifically, even has its own little library they have that they promote for the community."
For every block the Vipers recorded as a team this season, five books were given away. The team had over 1,500 books to distribute after recording over 300 blocks on the year.
"Every time they come to a game, we know they have our back, so it's only right to show them we have their back too," Vipers guard John Knight III said.
