RGV Vipers host Champ Camp

The RGV Vipers have won their fourth G-League championship in franchise history and are now teaching their winning ways at their first ever Champ Camp.

"When I was younger, we would have community camps, so the schools would have basketball camps and I'd go to Syracuse," RGV Vipers forwards Anthony Lamb said. "That stuff was really important to me because I'd get to play around a bunch of kids I’ve never seen before, experience a lot of basketball and you'd get so much thrown at you. You can't take away everything, but you experience what it’s like to be around basketball and have it be a predominant thing in your life. And that's something that motivated me and helped me out with my process - if I wanna do this I have to put a lot more time into it and that's what a basketball camp can show a young kid."

For three days, 115 kids in attendance get to interact with and learn from NBA players.

"Learning different drills I've never done it's just getting us better," Champ Camper Andre Sankovet said. "it's just really fun over all."

