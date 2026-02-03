Rio Grande Valley producers alerted of invasive pest detected in the area

Producers are on alert after a newly detected pest was reported in 20 Texas counties, including Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy.

The pasture mealybug has already damaged grasslands from Victoria to Corpus Christi.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture, the mealybug causes “pasture dieback, leaving expanding patches of yellowing, weakened, and ultimately dead turf.”

“Its rapid reproduction, hidden soil-level feeding, and broad host range make it a significant threat to pasture health and livestock operations,” the news release added.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said there is no pesticide that can kill the pest.

“Texas leads the nation in hay production,” Miller said. “So if there's something that is destroying that, it can really disrupt the food chain when it comes to livestock feed.”

Miller said growers can use soapy water or burn the hay. His advice is that hay bale producers check their fields daily during the growing season. This will also prevent the pest from hitchhiking up north and spreading even further.

