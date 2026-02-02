14-year-old facing manslaughter charge following deadly Brownsville shooting; gun owner also charged
A 14-year-old male is in custody after fatally shooting his friend, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The shooting happened on Friday shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Indiana Avenue.
One man identified as the 25-year-old owner of the firearm and a relative of the teen in custody was also charged in connection with the deadly shooting.
According to a Monday news release, the 14-year-old male was handling a firearm when a round was discharged, striking his 15-year-old male friend in the abdomen. The victim died at the hospital.
The juvenile was transported to the Darell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center on a manslaughter charge.
Police identified Edgar Alexis Flores as the owner of the firearm and arrested him. He was charged with making a firearm accessible to a child causing death, and was given a $5,000 bond.
