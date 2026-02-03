Mission unveils new fire trucks
Two new fire trucks valued at nearly $2 million were unveiled to the public on Monday in Mission.
The trucks are expected to be fully operational by April 2026 and are equipped with new technology designed to improve response times.
“We're going to have new software; we're going to have a CAD, which is a computer-aided dispatch that allows us to track our firefighters and their response times,” Mission Fire Chief Michael Silva said.
The new fire trucks are replacing trucks that were more than 16 years old.
More News
News Video
-
14-year-old facing manslaughter charge following deadly Brownsville shooting; gun owner also charged
-
'You can sense my frustration:' Starr County judge reacts to newly announced...
-
Hidalgo County now offering low-cost lab work and health screenings
-
Mission unveils new fire trucks
-
Edinburg receives state funding for upgrades at Memorial Park
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian
-
UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment
-
RGC Lady Rattlers softball team coming off a historic season
-
PSJA Bears baseball looking to repeat undefeated district season and Elite 8...
-
PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship