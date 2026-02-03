Hidalgo County now offering low-cost lab work and health screenings
Low-cost lab tests and health screenings are now available at the Hidalgo County Public Health Lab.
The services are available to everyone, regardless of insurance.
“You can now access a wide range of low-cost testing services with no doctor’s order required, including wellness and diabetes screenings, cholesterol testing, COVID-19 and flu testing, urinalysis, pregnancy tests, and more,” a social media post from the county states.
Appointments and walk-ins are available. Appointments can be scheduled by phone at 956-292-7765.
Click here for a complete list of available testing services and pricing.
